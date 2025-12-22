Def PSU, Safran firm join hands to manufacture high-precision, combat-proven systems in India

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 'Mini Navratna' defence public sector undertaking on Monday signed a collaboration agreement with a global technology firm for transfer of production of two high-precision, combat-proven systems, paving the way for their local manufacturing, official said.

The agreement was signed here by CMD, India Optel Limited (IOL), Tushar Tripathi and Head of the Defence Global Business Unit for Safran Electronics & Defense, Alexandre Ziegler in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production), Sanjeev Kumar.

"The systems are: SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars; and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed for artillery guns and anti-drone systems," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Under the partnership, IOL will be responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and full life-cycle support, ensuring the systems meet the operational needs of the Indian Army, it said.

By combining IOL's industrial capabilities in India with Safran Electronics & Defense's recognised expertise in high-end inertial navigation and fire-control technologies, the partnership contributes to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem while enhancing the readiness and performance of its land forces.

IOL, a 'Mini Navratna' defence PSU, has signed the agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense for "transfer of production of two high-precision, combat-proven systems, paving the way for their local manufacturing", it said.

Building on the MoU signed in January 2024, this new agreement confirms the commitment of both the partners to manufacture and support these advanced systems in India, officials said. PTI KND NB NB