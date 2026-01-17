Def Secy urges NCC cadets to be courageous, committed to national ideals

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Describing NCC cadets as architects of Viksit Bharat, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday urged them to stay humble, courageous, curious and committed to national ideals.

He visited the ongoing National Cadets Corps' Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment and addressed a gathering earlier in the day.

Singh emphasised that values instilled by the NCC hold them in good stead lifelong and shape responsible leaders who can "think clearly, act justly and uphold integrity".

Describing the cadets as architects of Viksit Bharat, he urged them to remain humble, courageous, curious and committed to national ideals, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Singh congratulated the cadets for a spectacular presentation depicting their passion, talent, discipline, and enthusiasm, which reflected India's rich cultural diversity and the NCC's motto of 'Unity and Discipline'.

Applauding the role played by NCC over the past seven decades, the defence secretary highlighted that the Corps has played a crucial role in shaping young minds with values of discipline, selfless service, and national pride, while actively contributing to disaster response, environmental protection, and nation-building efforts.

He commended the exceptional courage and dedication shown by NCC cadets in civil defence duties during Operation Sindoor, and their outstanding contributions to government initiatives such as Yamuna cleanup campaign, blood donation drives, and relief work during Wayanad floods in Kerala.

Singh also lauded the cadets’ achievements in shooting, hockey, equestrian events and other sports, and appreciated the NCC’s focus on adventure activities such as mountaineering, sailing, and parachuting, which help channelise youth's energy towards fitness, discipline, and perseverance.

The defence secretary also visited the NCC ‘Flag Area’ depicting various social awareness themes, and the NCC 'Hall of Fame' gallery, depicting its rich history and achievements. PTI KND NB NB