Defacement case: Delhi court disposes of complaint against Kejriwal, notes closure report

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday disposed of a complaint against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others which accused them of defacing public property by installing large banners and hoardings across multiple locations in Dwarka in 2019.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said that an FIR in the case had already been registered by the Dwarka South police station and that the police had filed an "untrace report" (or closure report) on December 4 last year.

"The complainant has submitted that in view of the registration of FIR, the relief in the present complaint stands satisfied and that he shall avail appropriate remedy by filing a protest petition, if any, in the untrace report," the court said, disposing of the application.

Earlier, the court had directed the SHO of Dwarka South police station to register an FIR under Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, holding that hanging banners or hoardings amounted to defacement of property. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS