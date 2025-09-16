Defacement: Expect no violation of regulations during DUSU polls, says Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it expected no violation of the regulatory measures during the Delhi University polls, which it said was the responsibility of the university, Delhi Police, candidates and their organisations.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a petition over defacement of property during Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

The bench took on record a status report on behalf of Delhi Police and an affidavit by the returning officer of DUSU elections.

"Having regard to the documents filed today, we can only hope and expect that no violation of the regulatory measures takes place during the elections which shall be the responsibility of university, Delhi Police, candidates, organisations to which they belong," the bench said.

The traffic police, meanwhile, said about 200 challans in North Delhi were issued in relation to the alleged violations connected to the polls.

"About 200 challans in North Delhi have been issued. Nobody will be spared by the traffic police," the counsel for the department said.

The bench on September 15 said "something" was required to stop the display of money and muscle power in students' union elections, noting that high-end luxury vehicles, tractors and JCBs were being used for campaigning during the polls.

The high court "requested" the candidates contesting the DUSU elections, their supporters and students not to indulge in any kind of violation till the poll process is over and cautioned them that any violation will be viewed seriously and will be treated as contempt of this court.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who raised concerns over the violation of guidelines and rules to ensure that the DUSU elections were held in an orderly manner.

The bench will continue hearing the matter on September 17.

In 2024, noting the defacement done by the candidates and their supporters, the high court halted the results till all the defacement material, including posters, hoardings and graffiti, was removed and public property was restored. PTI UK AMK AMK