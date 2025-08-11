Defacement of property case: FSL report filed against Kejriwal, others

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) filed its report on Monday in the case against AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for defacing public property.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal said, "Report has been filed on behalf of FSL stating that the FSL result has been collected on August 1, 2025." The investigating officer (IO) said he had not received a copy of the report, which was required for the preparation of the chargesheet, following which the court ordered a copy to be shared with him within a week.

The matter was posted for August 27.

On March 11, the court directed Delhi Police to regsiter an FIR against Kejriwal and others under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act provision.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area. PTI MNR AMK AMK