Defamation case against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj: Delhi court to consider plea on Mar 28

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A Delhi court would on March 28 consider a plea filed by a BJP leader seeking action against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for allegedly defaming him in September 2018.

Special judge Vishal Gogne posted the application, filed by the BJP leader against a trial court order dismissing his complainant against Bhardwaj, for arguments on March 28.

Chauhan has alleged Bhardwaj defamed him in 2018 by falsely claiming at a press conference that an FIR was lodged against him.

A magisterial court had on February 19 dismissed the complaint filed by Suraj Bhan Chauhan, saying the alleged offence of defamation took place in September 2018, and observed the limitation period for filing the present complaint was three years.

None of the grounds, the magistrate said, pleaded by Chauhan to seek the condonation of delay were found justifiable.

"The complainant is not entitled to the condonation of delay in filing the present complaint. Accordingly, the present application is dismissed," it held.

