Defamation case against Bansuri Swaraj: Court to decide over cognisance on Feb 13

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A Delhi court would on February 13 decide whether to take cognisance of a defamation complaint filed by the AAP's Satyendra Kumar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal on Monday finished hearing arguments on the issue.

Jain's complaint alleges that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions of people.

The complaint alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that Rs 3 crore were recovered from Jain's house in October 2023 during raids by law-enforcement agencies.

She also alleged 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, it claimed.

The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame Jain and to gain undue political advantage, it claimed.

Swaraj further defamed Jain by calling him "corrupt" and "fraud", added the complaint. PTI UK AMK