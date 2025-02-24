Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing deferred to Mar 6

Sultanpur: A special MP/MLA court on Monday adjourned the hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi to March 6.

Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla said the complainant was cross-examined on February 11.

After the completion of the cross-examination, Monday was set to be the hearing day, however, as the complainant's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey did not appear in the court, the matter was deferred to March 6.

The case stems from the alleged objectionable remark made by Gandhi about Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, prompting Mishra, a local BJP politician, to file the complaint.

Hailing from Hanumanganj under Kotwali Dehat police station area, Mishra filed the case in 2018 and alleged Gandhi made the "indecent remark" in 2018 that hurt his sentiments.

Over the past five years, the case underwent multiple proceedings, but Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court.

In December 2023, following a warrant, he appeared in court.

In February 2024, the Congress leader complied with the summons and the special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

The court later instructed him to record his statement, which was finally completed on July 26, 2024, though after multiple postponements.

Gandhi has pleaded not guilty and claimed the case was a part of a political conspiracy against him but the court directed the complainant to present evidence.