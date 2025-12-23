Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: His lawyer cross-examines witness in UP court

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) In a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the MP-MLA court here, his lawyer cross-examined a witness on Tuesday.

As the cross-examination of the witness was not completed, the court fixed the next hearing for January 6.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, the lawyer representing the complainant in the case, on Tuesday said that Gandhi's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla partially cross-examined witness Ramchandra Dubey.

On December 12, hearing in the defamation case was postponed as Gandhi's lawyer had sought time from the court. The court had then set the next date of hearing for December 23.

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a "political conspiracy".

Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case.