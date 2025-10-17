Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Savarkar's grandnephew deposes in Pune court

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, on Friday deposed before a special court here in the defamation case linked to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Hindutva ideologue, marking the beginning of the trial.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing complainant Satyaki Savarkar, said during the deposition, a part of his client's chief examination was recorded.

"In it, he spoke about his family background and how he came across an online link to Rahul Gandhi's speech delivered in London in March 2023. In that speech, Gandhi claimed V D Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends once beat up a Muslim man and had felt happy about it," Kolhatkar said.

In his deposition, Satyaki informed the court about the video, the date on which Gandhi made the speech, and the duration of the clip, he added.

Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi in the case, sought time to file the defence's say on an application submitted by Satyaki Savarkar, which stated that "Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse; however, no social boycott was imposed on Godse's family after the assassination." Advocate Pawar argued that a close reading of the application indicates the complainant is indirectly justifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

He further submitted the content of the application is based entirely on historical events, and therefore, verification of those historical facts and records is necessary before submitting a detailed reply.

"We requested the court to grant the defence sufficient time to study the relevant historical documents and file a comprehensive written statement. The court has granted time to submit a detailed reply, and the matter is now posted for November 7," Pawar said. PTI SPK BNM