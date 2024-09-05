Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court again defers hearing as plaintiff ill

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) The MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Thursday once again deferred the hearing till September 19 in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the plaintiff did not appear citing ill health, a lawyer said.

Earlier on August 23 also, the court had deferred the matter and set September 5 as the date for hearing. Prior to that, on August 12, the matter could not be heard as the special judge of the court was on leave.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said the plaintiff did not appear in court on Thursday due to ill health.

"An application was filed in the court to present evidence, which was accepted and the MP-MLA court has given the next date in the case as September 19," Pandey said.

"On September 19, the plaintiff will have to present evidence in the court through the lawyer," he added.

During the Karnataka elections in 2018, Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against senior BJP leader Amit Shah. In August 2018, Mishra, a local BJP leader and former cooperative chairman, had filed a complaint in the court leading to the defamation case.

Gandhi surrendered in the court on February 20 during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. He got bail on two personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each, after which he was called to record his statement by issuing notices several times by the court.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi could not reach the court citing poll engagements. Subsequently, the court ordered him in a strict tone to appear.

On July 26, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha came to the Sultanpur court and recorded his statement.

In this case, the hearing was to be held on August 12 on the basis of evidence, but the hearing could not be held as the judge of the MP-MLA court was on leave.