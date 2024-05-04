Defamation case against Rahul over alleged RSS remark: Hearing posted for June 29

Thane, May 4 (PTI) A court in Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday posted the hearing in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to June 29.

When the matter came up for hearing during the day in the magistrate's court in Bhiwandi, an adjournment was sought on the ground that a writ petition filed by the applicant was pending in the High Court and no order had been delivered on it as yet, Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI.

After hearing both parties, the magistrate posted the matter for hearing on June 29, Iyer said.

The defamation case was filed by local RSS member Rajesh Kunte claiming Gandhi in a speech had linked the organisation to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI COR BNM