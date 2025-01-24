Defamation case against Tharoor: Delhi court to pass order on summons on Feb 3

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A Delhi court would likely decide on February 3 on whether to summon Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a criminal defamation case field by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Advertisment

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal on Friday adjourned the matter, noting the statement of one of the witnesses arrayed by the BJP leader was yet to be received from a Thiruvananthapuram court.

"Matter be fixed for orders on summoning/issue of process on February 3," the judge said.

Chandrasekhar alleged Tharoor defamed him by making false and derogatory imputations on national television saying he was bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Advertisment

He claimed Tharoor made the allegations with the intent to lower his reputation and to affect the result of last general elections knowing fully well the statements were false.

"The interview(s) was/were published by various news channels as well as on social media platforms at the behest of the proposed accused and resulted in loss of reputation of the complainant in the society, which ultimately resulted in the complainant losing the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024," the complaint said.

A Delhi court on September 21, 2024 took cognisance of the complaint. PTI UK AMK