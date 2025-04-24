Defamation case: Delhi HC orders attachment of TMC MP Saket Gokhale salary

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the attachment of TMC MP Saket Gokhale's salary in a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora observed Gokhale was previously directed to apologise to the former assistant secretary general of the United Nations and pay her Rs 50 lakh in damages.

However, the court said, neither did he deposit the fine amount nor offer a reasonable explanation.

"Accordingly, issue warrant of attachment as section 60(i) with respect to salary of the respondent which is stated to be Rs 1.90 lakh. The salary shall remain attached until Rs 50 lakh is deposited with the court," the court said.

Section 60 of the Code of Civil Procedure stipulates in matters of execution of a decree, the salary of a judgement-debtor can be attached to the extent of the first one thousand rupees and two-third of the remainder.

The court passed the order while dealing with Puri's plea seeking execution of the decree in her favour.

Though Gokhale's plea in relation to a "recall" of the judgement against him was pending before another bench, the court said there was no stay on the present proceedings.

Puri moved the high court in 2021, alleging Gokhale tarnished her goodwill and reputation by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

In the July 1, 2024 verdict, aside from directing publication of an apology and payment of Rs 50 lakh as damages, the high court restrained Gokhale from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform concerning his imputation against Puri. PTI ADS AMK AMK