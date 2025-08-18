Defamation case: Delhi HC seeks replies of AAP's Atishi, Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh on a defamation plea filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against them.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja directed the AAP leaders to file their response by December 4, on the Dikshit's plea filed against a trial court order.

The Congress leader filed the revision petition against the trial court verdict, which dismissed his complaint against the the AAP leaders, saying the alleged defamatory statements were made during the election and were part of trading charges.

On Monday, Dikshit's counsel said the allegations were personal in nature and caused his client reputational and electoral harm, constituting defamation.

The court issued notice and posted the matter for December 4.

The trial court dismissed Dikshit's complaint in April and underscored the AAP leaders' "legitimate exercise of fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression".

It refused to take cognisance of Dikshit's complaint and said the averments and contentions labelled defamatory by Dikshit were "not imputation" but "political aspirations and assertions".

It was alleged that at a press conference Atishi and Singh alleged that Dikshit not only took "crores of rupees from the BJP, but Congress had also colluded with the ruling party to defeat AAP". PTI UK AMK AMK