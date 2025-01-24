Defamation case filed against Mahant Raju Das over remarks on Mulayam Singh Yadav

Varanasi: A defamation case has been filed against Hanuman Garhi priest Mahant Raju Das in a Varanasi court for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Samajwadi Party (SP) founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav, a lawyer said on Friday.

Das had recently taken to social media platform X, calling for an offensive action on a statue of Yadav installed in a camp supported by SP workers at the Maha Kumbh.

The Varanasi civil court admitted the case and set February 17 as the date for the hearing, advocate Prem Prakash Yadav who filed the case said.

"Raju Das made disrespectful comments about Mulayam Singh Yadav, the champion of the poor, which has deeply hurt our sentiments. The matter was taken to the Varanasi civil court, which admitted the case and fixed February 17 for the hearing.

"We want the court to impose the strictest punishment on Raju Das to deter others from making such remarks against great leaders," he said.

SP spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi said party workers approached the Varanasi police commissioner to submit a complaint against Das.

"However, no action was taken on our plea. The court has now accepted the case but the Varanasi police should also take appropriate action against him," Dhoopchandi said.

While Das' remarks were met with sharp reaction by SP supporters, Uttar Pradesh minister and chief of BJP's ally SBSP Omprakash Rajbhar also condemned them.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a chief minister of the state for several terms and had also served as defence minister. He was a major leader working for the backward communities.

"I condemn the remarks which should not have been made," Rajbhar told a TV news channel.