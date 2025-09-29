Panaji, Sept 29 (PTI) A court in Goa on Monday restrained AAP MP Sanjay Singh from making any statement against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife pending a civil defamation suit filed by her over his past remarks against her.
Sulakshana Sawant, a BJP member, had filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages from Singh, who had accused her of being involved in corruption.
"The defendant himself or through his associates, representatives, supporters, agents or any other person acting through him, is restrained from making public statements maligning the image of the plaintiff similar to the nature of the statements made in the present case and pertaining to the subject matter of the present case till the suit is decided on merits," ad-hoc civil judge (senior division), Bicholim Anuradha Andrade said in her interim order on Monday.
Sulakshana Sawant had accused Singh of making false, malicious, and unsubstantiated remarks with a specific intention to malign and tarnish the reputation of CM Sawant and his family.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi on December 4, the AAP Rajya Sabha member had purportedly claimed that jobs were being sold in Goa, and the beneficiaries include the chief minister's wife, state ministers, and their close associates.
Advocate Surel Tilve, who represents the AAP politician, said an undertaking had been submitted to the court that his client will not make any further statements concerning the present matter until the suit is decided.
"Once we receive a copy of the order passed today, we will decide whether to prefer an appeal," he said. PTI RPS NSK
Defamation case: Goa court restrains AAP MP Sanjay Singh from commenting on Goa CM's wife
Follow Us
Panaji, Sept 29 (PTI) A court in Goa on Monday restrained AAP MP Sanjay Singh from making any statement against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife pending a civil defamation suit filed by her over his past remarks against her.
Sulakshana Sawant, a BJP member, had filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages from Singh, who had accused her of being involved in corruption.
"The defendant himself or through his associates, representatives, supporters, agents or any other person acting through him, is restrained from making public statements maligning the image of the plaintiff similar to the nature of the statements made in the present case and pertaining to the subject matter of the present case till the suit is decided on merits," ad-hoc civil judge (senior division), Bicholim Anuradha Andrade said in her interim order on Monday.
Sulakshana Sawant had accused Singh of making false, malicious, and unsubstantiated remarks with a specific intention to malign and tarnish the reputation of CM Sawant and his family.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi on December 4, the AAP Rajya Sabha member had purportedly claimed that jobs were being sold in Goa, and the beneficiaries include the chief minister's wife, state ministers, and their close associates.
Advocate Surel Tilve, who represents the AAP politician, said an undertaking had been submitted to the court that his client will not make any further statements concerning the present matter until the suit is decided.
"Once we receive a copy of the order passed today, we will decide whether to prefer an appeal," he said. PTI RPS NSK