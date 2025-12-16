M J Akbar Priya Ramani

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday advanced from May next year to March the hearing on former union minister M J Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja allowed Akbar’s application to advance the date from May 7, 2026 and has now listed the matter for further proceedings on March 16.

Akbar's counsel had urged the court to fix the matter in February instead of May.

Ramani's counsel did not object to the application but said it could be heard in March since there was no urgency in the matter.

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

On January 13, 2022, the high court agreed to examine Akbar’s appeal against the trial court’s order and admitted the appeal on which the notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.

Akbar contended in his appeal that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture. He said the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.

The trial court had dismissed the defamation complaint filed by Akbar and acquitted Ramani, saying no charges were proved against her. The court said it was shameful that crimes against women were taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

Ramani made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the "#MeToo" movement in 2018.

Akbar filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as a union minister on October 17, 2018.