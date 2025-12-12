Defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi postponed, next hearing on Dec 23

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) The hearing in the defamation case involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was postponed on Friday as his lawyer sought time from the MP-MLA court.

The court has now set the next date of hearing for December 23. The previous hearing was on December 9.

Gandhi's lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said that witness Ramchandra Dubey was scheduled to be cross-examined on Friday. The hearing was postponed after Shukla sought time.

The cross-examination of witness Ramchandra Dubey will now take place on December 23. Previous cross-examination proceedings took place on Tuesday, Shukla said.

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years. In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy.

Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case.