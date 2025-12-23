Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi's lawyer cross-examines witness in MP/MLA court in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) The counsel for Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cross-examined a witness in the MP-MLA court here in connection with a defamation case filed against the Congress leader in 2019 over his remarks against the then BJP president Amit Shah.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, the lawyer of complainant Vijay Mishra, said that Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla cross-examined witness Ramchandra Dubey. As the cross-examination was not completed, the court has scheduled the next hearing for January 6.

Earlier on December 12, the hearing in the defamation case was postponed after Gandhi's lawyer had sought time from the MP-MLA court.

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years. In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy.

Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case.