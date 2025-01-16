Court issues notice to Atishi, Sanjay Singh on defamation complaint by Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on a criminal defamation complaint filed by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal directed the AAP leaders to file a reply by January 27, when the court will further hear the matter.

The defamation complaint alleged that Atishi and Singh "deliberately caused harm to the goodwill of Dikshit".

It claimed that at a press conference Atishi and Singh had alleged that Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from the BJP, but the Congress also colluded with the BJP to defeat AAP.

Dikshit is contesting the Delhi assembly polls against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.