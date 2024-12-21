Defamatory social media posts against Kerala High Court judge: police files case

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) A case has been registered on the complaint of defamatory social media posts targetting a Kerala High Court judge, police said. High Court advocate Kulathur Jaisingh, who filed the complaint, alleged that defamatory posts targeting Justice Devan Ramachandran on Facebook were intended to incite riot over his recent verdict, police on Saturday said.

The case has been registered at the Kochi Cyber Crime Police Station, they added.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya has assigned Assistant Commissioner of Police M K Murali to lead the investigation, they said.

Justice Devan Ramachandran has recently ordered strict action against officials who failed to remove illegal flex boards and flagpoles in public spaces, as per the High Court's directive.

Following the authorities' action to implement the order, abusive and defamatory remarks against the judge surfaced on social media, according to the complaint.

As per the FIR filed on Friday, these posts appeared on social media on December 14.

The case has been registered under Sections 192 (provoking others with the intent to incite a riot) and 356(2) (publishing defamatory content with intent to harm someone's reputation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI ARM ARM ADB