Defeat in Anta bypoll shows impartial conduct of elections: Rajasthan BJP in-charge Agarwal

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) The BJP’s in-charge for Rajasthan, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, on Tuesday said the party's defeat in the Anta Assembly by-election has proved that elections are conducted impartially across the country.

“The Anta by-election result has established how fair elections are in the country. The BJP has its government both at the Centre and in the state,” Agarwal said here.

“We knew six months in advance that Anta would go to the polls. Had we wanted to control the election through voter list or administrative pressure, the result would have been in our favour. But we respected public sentiment with 100 per cent honesty and impartiality,” he said.

In the bypoll held on November 11, the BJP’s Morpal Suman lost the seat in Baran district to Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya by 69,571 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

Agarwal also targeted former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for levelling allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission. Gehlot is trying to gain political mileage by making baseless allegations and misleading statements, even as the bypoll outcome showed the BJP's commitment to impartial and democratic processes, Agarwal said.

“The Anta result has come as a tight slap for those accusing the BJP of vote theft,” Agarwal said.

“Our vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct connection with people are the reasons for our success.

“For 65 years, Congress only raised the slogan 'Garibi Hatao', whereas the BJP has actually transformed the lives of the poor in the last 11 years,” he added. PTI SDA ARI