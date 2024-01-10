Defeat in Karanpur assembly election is 'lesson' for BJP: Congress

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Taking a dig at the BJP after its defeat in the Karanpur assembly election, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said this is a "lesson" for the saffron party.

In a setback to the newly formed BJP government, Minister of State Surendra Pal Singh on January 8 lost the election in Sriganganagar district’s Karanpur by a margin of 11,283 votes to his Congress rival Rupinder Singh Kooner.

Dotasra said the people of Karanpur have done the work of rejecting the BJP government and this is a lesson for them.

"They should work on the issues of the people and according to the sentiments of the people," he added.

Dotasra said that it has been more than a month but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has not done any work in the state.

"The government has only changed the names of our schemes, weakened our schemes and those who were given employment by our Congress government were removed. It has made false promises and harvested votes by spreading religious frenzy among the people," he added.

The Rajasthan Congress chief further said "these efforts of the government and the BJP were not successful" in the Karanpur assembly seat.

"The public showed them the mirror that we made a mistake in giving a mandate to you (BJP) in December. You are not acting as per the decision of the public. You are acting as per the slip that comes from Delhi," he added. PTI AG AS AS