Defeat those who spoiled cultured politics of Maharashtra by breaking parties: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: With only four days left for the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged voters to reject those who have spoiled the state's cultured politics by breaking parties and families and engineering a social divide.

In a public appeal published in Marathi newspapers on Saturday, the veteran politician stated that restoring the state's pride and glory was the need of the hour.

He flagged the sustainability of popular welfare schemes, farm distress, "growing" crime against women, farm distress, and dwindling employment opportunities as issues impacting the electoral outcome on November 23, when votes will be counted.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is locked in a tight contest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Sharad Pawar alleged corruption grew under Mahayuti's tenure, punching holes in the Shinde government's decision to waive tolls on vehicles entering Mumbai.

"The main question is about the toll (read corruption) in government offices. When will this (practice) stop? Official bungalows near the state secretariat have become facilitation centres for corruption." he alleged.

He accused the rulers (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP headed by his nephew Ajit Pawar) of being involved in communal and castist politics while the law and order situation is in dire straits, unemployment rising, and farm distress growing due to the lack of adequate price for crops.

"Maharashtra is a cultured, progressive, strong and self-respecting state. It didn't just show the path to the nation but stood by it during crises. However, incumbent rulers have become pawns in the hands of Delhi," Pawar said.

He accused Mahayuti leaders of being "hell-bent" on insulting state's icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose statue collapsed in August this year, and Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

"A person holding a Constitutional post made derogatory comments on the married life of Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule. The corruption caused the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj (in coastal Sindhudurg district)," Pawar said.

Speaking to reporters at Satara, the former chief minister said the people would ensure change (of regime in Maharashtra).

"People want change and they will bring about a change. They will stand with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)," he added.

The 83-year-old politician, known for keeping his ears close to the ground, claimed the overall atmosphere in the state reminds him of the 2019 elections when "people remained silent but reacted on voting day".

Pawar said welfare schemes announced by the ruling coalition won't have much impact on electors.

Referring to the course correction by BJP and allies after their dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pawar said the parties in power seem to have taken serious note of the setback.

"They introduced cash transfer schemes to make people happy. However, they haven't provided information on how long these schemes will last.

"For example, they are giving Rs 1,500 (monthly aid) to 2 crore women under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme which made them happy. However, despite spending money, the impact (on Mahayuti's poll prospects) won't be significant," he stated.

Pawar highlighted what he termed as the contradiction between Mahayuti's promises and the ground reality, claiming that crimes against women are on the rise.

"67,000 cases of violence against women had been registered over the last two years. The data suggests around 64,000 women and girls have gone missing in the state, including in Nagpur, which is home to the state Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis)," he claimed.

He said the government's claims about caring for women fall flat as they have failed to protect them.

"This contradiction (in government's claim and act) will have some impact (on electoral outcome)," he added.

The former Union agriculture minister also said that farmers were suffering due to risk to their crops.

"Soybean and cotton are crucial crops in some regions. Farmers, however, are frustrated by high input costs, pushing them to commit suicide," Pawar said.

According to him, the lack of jobs is another pressing issue in the state.

"While the number of educational institutions grew, the number of jobs is dwindling. Youths are struggling with unemployment and the lack of opportunities. Our job is to raise these issues, while the government abuses its power," Pawar added.