Defeated them in court today, will trounce BJP in polls: Abhishek on SC's SIR order

Barasat (WB), Jan 19 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday interpreted the Supreme Court's direction to the EC to publish the names of electors called for hearings on account of logical discrepancies in enumeration forms as "two tight slaps on the faces of those who tried to deprive people of their fundamental right to vote".

Speaking at a rally at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the TMC national general secretary said this "victory in court" would be followed by the party's "win in polls" likely to take place in April this year.

Referring to the BJP, Banerjee said, "This is a victory of 'Maa Mati Manush' and the people of West Bengal over those who tried to pick and choose one crore citizens and delete their names from electoral rolls. The Supreme Court gave two tight slaps on the faces of those who not only tried to starve the people of West Bengal, but also attempted to deprive them of their fundamental right to vote." "We defeated them in court today, we will trounce them during polls in April. Stay prepared, West Bengal is not UP, Bihar, MP or Gujarat. This state showed the path to the nation's Independence struggle, its renaissance. We do not bow our heads before outsiders," he added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the EC to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat and block offices in rural areas and ward offices in the urban pockets of West Bengal in the next three days and call them for hearing within 10 days of publication of the list.

Hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi allowed notice receivers to seek assistance of any person -- a lawyer, a family member, neighbour, or even a political party BLA -- during the hearings, but only with proper authorisation.

The apex court also directed the poll body to allow admit cards of secondary exams (Madhyamik), bearing dates of birth, to be considered as a valid SIR document during the hearings.

"The BJP's SIR game is over," Banerjee said, stating he also had information that the court has asked the poll body to provide receipts of documents submitted by electors appearing for hearings.

"So, Modiji, tell us now who is more powerful? The 10 crore people of West Bengal or BJP zamindars? The tormentors from outside or the toiling masses?" the TMC leader said at the rally. PTI SMY ACD