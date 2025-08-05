Defence Acquisition Council clears projects worth Rs 67,000 crore

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The defence ministry on Tuesday cleared key military projects including procurement of long endurance drones and missile systems at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore.

The projects were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

For the Indian Navy, approval was accorded for the procurement of compact autonomous surface craft, BrahMos fire control system and launchers and upgradation of BARAK-1 point defence missile system, the defence ministry said.

The procurement of compact autonomous surface craft will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions, it said.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was given for procurement of mountain radars and upgradation of Saksham/Spyder weapon system.

The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region.

The upgradation of Saksham/Spyder system for integration with Integrated air command and control system will enhance the air defence capability, the ministry said.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or the initial approval was also accorded for procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for the three services, the ministry said.

The proposed MALE RPAs can carry multiple payloads and weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions.

They will significantly enhance round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the Armed Forces, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, DAC has also accorded AoN for sustenance of C-17 and C-130J fleets and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of S-400 long range air defence missile system. PTI MPB KVK KVK