Defence Colony residents write to CM over sewage overflow, potholes

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Residents of the south Delhi's upscale Defence Colony have approached Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with complaints of unpotable water, sewage overflow, and broken street lights in the area.

They have written to Gupta urging immediate intervention to resolve these concerns.

Ranjit Singh, president of the Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA), in his letter to her, said broken roads with large potholes were leading to many accidents.

He said that a sewer system laid over 60 years ago is now unable to contain sewage, which flows out on roads, and more than 40 per cent of street lights are non-functional.

Absence of CCTV cameras, improper garbage collection, encroachments, blocked storm water drains, non-pruning of trees and a broken boundary wall providing easy access to outsiders were few of the other matters the residents raised in their complaint.

"I appeal to the authorities to act swiftly to restore basic amenities and prevent further inconvenience to residents," Gupta wrote in the letter. PTI SHB SHB VN VN