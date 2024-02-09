Defence corridor in UP to create extensive job opportunities: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed confidence that the defence corridor in the state will not only play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative in the defence production sector but will also create extensive employment opportunities for the youth on a large scale.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, India is presently achieving the goal of self-reliance in the field of defence production, Adityanath said.

Addressing the 'Kiranti Shaurya Samaroh' organised at 11 Gorkha Rifle Regimental Centre here, he said the establishment of the National Defence University on the Lucknow campus is aimed at skill development for the youth interested in joining the security forces.

The chief minister said the government is swiftly advancing its construction work. In the Lucknow node of the corridor, DRDO BrahMos and in the Jhansi node, Bharat Dynamics Limited are setting up two significant projects, he said.

The Indian Army is a symbol of pride for 140 crore Indians, he said, and reiterated that the bravery and valour of the army are unquestionable, and the nation holds unwavering trust in its capabilities.

Adityanath further said, "The Indian Army has a glorious history. Our soldiers have set an ideal example of defending and serving the country during both wartime and peacetime." He praised the dedication of Indian soldiers, emphasising their selfless commitment to safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India, even in the most challenging and remote circumstances, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

He witnessed the remarkable performances of the soldiers, along with karate and cultural presentations by children. The audience applauded and encouraged the soldiers.

Adityanath was overwhelmed seeing the glorious moments of the Indian Army's indomitable courage, the statement said.

He honoured the brave women and congratulated the Centre on its successful completion of 75 years.

The chief minister mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is a land of heroes. It is the homeland of great revolutionaries like Mangal Pandey, the warrior queen Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, martyr Chandra Shekhar Azad, Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Veer Hamid. Soldiers have made important contributions in every battle for the security of the country, he said.

He emphasised the significant contributions of soldiers in every battle for the nation's security, elevating the state's pride through their courage and valour.

The chief minister stated that the state government is working diligently for the welfare of serving and retired soldiers as well as brave women. An amount of Rs 50 lakh and arrangements for government jobs have also been made for the relatives of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the security of the borders.

"The government is also rapidly progressing in the construction of the fifth Sainik School in Gorakhpur. PM Narendra Modi has initiated a campaign to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the country. On January 1, in Vrindavan Mathura, the defence minister inaugurated the Samvid Gurukulam Balika Sainik School," he added.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Lieutenant General A K Singh, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and others were present at the event. PTI CDN KSS KSS