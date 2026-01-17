Defence Estates sub-office inaugurated in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday inaugurated the sub-office of Defence Estates in Ranchi.

With the launch of the sub-office, one will not have to visit Bihar for any land related matters of the defence department.

“Previously, the management of defence land in all districts of Jharkhand as well as military stations was being handled from Danapur in Bihar. The establishment of a Defence Estates sub-office in Ranchi is an important and visionary decision aimed at making inspection, administrative work, and the decision-making process much stronger and faster," Gangwar said It will now be possible to provide simple, prompt, and effective solutions at the local level, Gangwar said.

The union minister said the sub-office opened in Ranchi will operate under the Defence Estates Office, Danapur Circle.

“Until today, matters related to Defence Estates connected with Jharkhand were handled from Danapur in Bihar. Due to excessive distance and inability to achieve better coordination, the processes used to become complicated. People had to face many problems. Now, with a Jharkhand office at the local level, faster and effective decision-making will become possible,” Seth said.

He added the Narendra Modi government has a clear focus on decentralisation, transparency, and administrative efficiency.

"The opening of this office in Ranchi is an example of a technology-based, accountable, and results-oriented governance system. This office is also a result of our commitment to strengthening good governance and ease of governance," he added.