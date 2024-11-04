Defence exhibition 'East Tech 2024' to foster collaboration between Army, manufacturers: Official

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) With an aim to showcase cutting-edge technologies, and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation's defence manufacturers, the Eastern Command will host a two-day weapons and equipment exhibition 'East Tech 2024' from Tuesday, an official said.

'East Tech 2024' aims to address the operational challenges faced by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, the Defence official said in a statement.

"The two-day exhibition aims to showcase cutting-edge technologies, and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation's defence manufacturing sector, including MSMEs, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), DPSUs (defence public sector undertakings), research and development organisations and academia," he said.

Stating that the event will provide a vital platform to Indian manufacturers and start-ups to showcase the latest advancements in defence technologies, he said it will enable the Indian Army to identify and incorporate contemporary indigenous technologies essential for meeting the dynamic demands of the eastern sector and beyond.

The exhibition, conducted in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), is designed to enhance the technological knowledge base of attendees, acquainting them with state-of-the-art technologies and commercial off-the-shelf solutions, the official said.

"East Tech 2024 aspires to raise awareness among defence stakeholders about the latest hardware solutions and innovations produced by Indian manufacturers under the 'Raksha Atmanirbharta' initiative, which emphasises self-reliance in defence manufacturing," he said.

The two-day event at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan here includes both exhibitions and live demonstrations, he said.

The event will serve as an ideal venue for fostering collaboration between the Indian Army and various players in the defence industry, including start-ups, major companies and research institutions, contributing to the development of future-ready solutions for the nation's defence, he added. PTI AMR ACD