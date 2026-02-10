Defence firm says its fixed-wing tactical drone to boost India's modern battlefield capabilities

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) An Indian defence firm on Tuesday said its newly-patented fixed wing tactical drone brings together precision strike and surveillance in one versatile unmanned system, thus strengthening the country's indigenous defence capabilities.

IG Defence said it has been granted a patent for its Fixed-Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), developed to meet the "changing demands" of modern battlefield operations.

Focus on operational readiness is becoming ever more pertinent as warfare continues to evolve, it said in a statement.

"Operations are quicker and more complex than ever before and are increasingly being driven by technology. The threats are no longer contained within traditional battle-spheres; they require quicker cycles of response and situational awareness, together with intelligent usage of unmanned systems," the firm said.

IG Defence's newly-patented fixed wing tactical drone has been designed with these realities in mind, the firm said.

"It allows forces to detect, track and engage targets with a high degree of precision, while significantly reducing risk to personnel on the ground. In contested and high-pressure environments, this ability to gather intelligence and act swiftly can be decisive," the company said.

The platform's fixed-wing architecture enables longer range, higher endurance and stable performance over extended missions. With the ability to carry a warhead payload of up to 5 kg, the system can be configured with mission-specific munitions or equipment, it added.

"This flexibility allows the drone to support a wide spectrum of operational roles, ranging from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to precision strike and other strategic tasks," the statement said.

Its lightweight design makes it easier to transport and "deploy quickly", even in challenging terrain and time-sensitive scenarios.

"With a minimal logistical footprint, the system is suited for missions where speed, accuracy and adaptability are critical," the firm said.

The patented platform "brings together precision strike, surveillance and terminal engagement in one versatile unmanned system, strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities," the statement said.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO, IG Defence, said, "This is our way of contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to building defence capabilities that India can truly rely on." PTI KND ZMN