Defence forces lead joint effort to contain forest fire in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Operations to contain the massive forest fire that broke out in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district were underway for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Troops of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and civil administration are working in close coordination to control the blaze that broke out in Walong on February 13, they said.

Personnel of the Indian Army's Spear Corps, along with support from the Indian Air Force and district authorities, remain fully engaged in dousing residual flames, preventing fresh flare-ups and securing the affected areas, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The operations have been progressing with sustained intensity despite difficult terrain and weather conditions, he said.

Over the past five days, firefighting efforts have been carried out through the coordinated deployment of manpower, specialised equipment and heavy machinery, while helicopters have been conducting aerial reconnaissance and water-dropping missions, he added.

Round-the-clock operations are underway to ensure the fire is completely extinguished and to minimise the risk of re-ignition, Lt Col Rawat.

As per initial information gathered from local sources, the fire is suspected to have originated in the forested hills around Walong, likely triggered by dry vegetation and prevailing weather conditions that allowed the flames to spread rapidly across the area, officials said.

The General Officer Commanding of 2 Mountain Division also visited the affected area to review the ongoing firefighting operations and commended the troops for their prompt response and dedication, they said.

Lt Col Rawat said significant progress has been made in containing the blaze, and continuous monitoring is being maintained to prevent any resurgence. PTI UPL UPL SOM