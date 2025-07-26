Defence forces once waited for order from Delhi, now giving befitting reply: Nadda

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said India's defence policy has undergone a sea change under the Modi government as armed forces had to earlier wait for orders from Delhi to react to firing from across the border but they are now free to give a befitting reply.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he cited Operation Sindoor to assert that India has established a "new normal" in dealing with Pakistan-linked terrorism by taking the fight to the enemy country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that those perpetuating terrorism and those supporting them will be punished equally, Nadda said.

India has called Pakistan's nuclear bluff, he added.

He said India's defence production and export have risen under the Modi government, claiming that the armed forces under the previous UPA dispensation suffered from a shortage of bulletproof jackets but the country now sells it abroad.

A defence minister under the preceding Congress-led government defended not building border roads citing that enemy troops cannot move quickly in case of attack, Nadda said.

Under Modi, 8,000 kilometre of all-weather and 400 double-lane bridges have been built near the border, he said.