Defence hub in Rajasthan important to capitalise on potential in sector: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday said establishing a defence hub is important to capitalise on the immense emerging potential in defence "atmanirbharta".

The minister was addressing the inaugural session of Gyan Shakti Think Tank (GSTT) at the south western command here on "Atmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing: Opportunities in Rajasthan" in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Rathore assured support of the state government for strengthening self-reliance in the defence sector.

He congratulated Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, SW Army Commander for establishing GSTT and bringing together veterans, industry, scholars and government officials.

He said the endeavour will pave the path for the state to develop defence research and development and manufacturing infrastructure that will contribute to the economic growth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Manjinder Singh highlighted the importance and role of GSTT and how it can contribute towards regional and national growth and development.

He said that Rajasthan with good road, rail and air connectivity and adequate real estate has tremendous potential for a viable defence ecosystem.

The seminar also aimed to recognise the significant potential of Rajasthan in development of defence ecosystem and bring together all stakeholders for establishment of defence manufacturing, maintenance and repair hub in the state.

GSTT is a maiden initiative undertaken by the south western command to promote intellectual activities and provide a holistic platform to veterans for defence related discussions, national and regional security and formulation of strategic vision. PTI SDA SKY SKY