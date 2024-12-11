Defence land needs balance between security needs, wellbeing of locals: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasised that defence land requires a comprehensive approach, balancing national security needs with the well-being of local communities and the environment.

Advertisment

During a meeting with S N Gupta, principal director of Defence Estates under Eastern Command Kolkata, at Raj Bhavan here, the governor suggested that through reforms, better land management and increased collaboration, the state can ensure that its defence infrastructure remains robust while fostering positive relations with its citizens.

Parnaik said that efforts should be made to optimize the use of available defence land for the development of infrastructure without compromising military needs, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

He said that collaboration between civil and military authorities can help to balance defence requirements with local development needs and building better communication channels with local administration can help improve civil-military relations.

Advertisment

The governor directed Gupta to ensure that all acquisitions and hiring of land were done with due diligence, in keeping with established instructions, with the state administration.

Documentation should be fair, transparent and legally compliant, he stressed.

Earlier, Gupta briefed the governor on the issues related to defence lands in Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisment

Defence Estates director K V Nagi Reddy and defence estate officer Koli Akash Santosh were also present in the meeting. PTI UPL NN