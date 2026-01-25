Defence manufacturer Solar Group's founder-chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal gets Padma Shri

Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Defence manufacturer Solar Group's founder-chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal on Sunday said being chosen for the Padma Shri was a matter of great pride, which would encourage him to do more for the country.

On Republic Day eve, the Union government announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

The Nagpur-based Solar Group is a leading indigenous defence manufacturer specializing in ammunition, rockets, loitering munitions, anti-drone systems, and UAVs, with its Nagastra drone being successfully deployed in Operation Sindoor.

"It is matter of pride and honour which will encourage me to do more for the country. It will be my moral duty to see what more can I do for the country," Nuwal told PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his recent visit to the firm's facility here, had praised Nuwal.

Nuwal, born in a small village in Rajasthan, came to Maharashtra and built up the Solar Group despite facing hardships, including spending nights at railway stations.

Among the firm's successful products are Nagastra-1, India's first indigenous loitering munition, that has been delivered to the Indian Army, as well as advanced variants Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3, which are in the final stages of development.

Solar is also advancing the Bhargavastra hard-kill system based on micro-missiles. It has has expanded its defence portfolio to include landmines, warheads, missiles, universal air-bombs, and weaponised drones as force multipliers. PTI CLS BNM