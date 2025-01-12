Defence minister, CDS to attend Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in Jammu on Jan 14

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will attend the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day event here on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah along with senior military and civil officials will also attend the event to be held at the Tanda artillery brigade in Akhnoor under the aegis of the army's Northern Command to honour the force veterans and "veer naris", the spokesman said.

About 1,000 armed forces veterans from Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera and Sunderbani are likely to attend the function, which will also include the hoisting of a 108 feet national flag and the inauguration of a heritage museum in Akhnoor, the spokesman said.

The J-K culture department will present cultural performances reflecting the region's rich heritage, he said.

As a special gesture, mobility equipment like motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and autorickshaws will also be distributed to the veterans, he added.

The event reflects the army's respect and unwavering commitment to care for the war widows and veterans who served the nation with pride and dedication, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ARI