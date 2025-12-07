Defence Minister dedicates 125 BRO projects to nation

Leh, Dec 7 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 125 newly completed projects of Border Roads Organisation to the nation from Leh on Sunday, calling them a "vivid example" of government's commitment to bolstering India's border infrastructure.

These strategically significant projects -- built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and spread across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram -- consisted of 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous others.

The event marked the largest single-day and highest-value inauguration in the history of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta received the defence minister upon his arrival in Leh and joined him in the inauguration event.

"The valour and bravery of our soldiers are in themselves an inspiration for us. These infrastructure projects are the nation's tribute to those heroes who laid down their lives in the service of the nation," the defence minister said.

He said border roads are the "lifelines of national security" and improved connectivity has a direct impact on operational readiness.

"Enhanced road networks, real-time communication systems and satellite-based surveillance are now allowing Indian soldiers to operate with greater speed and precision in forward areas," he said.

Singh praised the BRO for consistently finishing projects ahead of schedule and adopting new technologies aligned with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

He emphasised that stronger border connectivity not only fortifies security, but also stabilises local economies, enhances disaster response -- as seen during rescue operations after cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Chasoți -- and strengthens people's faith in governance in remote regions.

"Our armed forces, BRO personnel, and citizens of border areas together form a collective shield of national security," Singh said, urging that their bond must continue to grow.

The defence minister underlined that the 920-metre Shyok Tunnel, constructed along the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi Road in Ladakh, is an engineering marvel that will provide all-weather connectivity to one of the most difficult military terrains in the world.

The tunnel, he said, will sharply enhance mobility, logistics delivery and rapid deployment capability, particularly during harsh winters marked by heavy snowfall and avalanches. "Our brave soldiers in the armed forces and all BRO employees are continuously working for the country. The spirit you have to work in any weather, in any situation, is why our country is continuously touching new heights," he said.

Singh said the completion of 125 projects in record time is proof of the resolve for a developed India and a vivid example of the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated projects will enhance mobility of the armed forces, ensure smooth delivery of logistics, boost tourism, generate employment opportunities and increase economic activities, the defence minister said.

Most importantly, such projects strengthen people's faith in development, government, the system and democracy, he added.