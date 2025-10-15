Defence minister has approved 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen: MoD

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen and their dependents under various welfare schemes, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The welfare schemes for the veterans and their dependents are run by the department of ex-servicemen welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board.

The ministry said the penury grant has been doubled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month per beneficiary, providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ex-servicemen (ESM) and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income.

The education grant has also been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (class I to graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course, it said.

The financial assistance under marriage grant has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per beneficiary.

This grant is applicable for up to two daughters of ESM and for widow remarriage. The assistance under the programme will be for marriages solemnised after issuance of the order on increasing the grant.

"The revised rates take effect for applications submitted from November 1, 2025 onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately Rs 257 crore to be met from the AFFDF (Armed Forces Flag Day Fund)," the ministry said in a statement.

These schemes are funded through the Defence Minister's Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a subset of the AFFDF.

"The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans," the statement said.

The government had constituted the AFFDF for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen community. There are more than 32 lakh ESM and around 60,000 are added every year due to superannuation.