Defence Minister inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday.

Among these, 18 projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges, and a helipad executed by Project Brahmank.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, who also participated virtually from Itanagar, highlighted the strategic importance of these projects for both the state and the nation.

"These completed projects will enhance national security, improve surface and air communication, and boost tourism in the state," he said.

Parnaik expressed gratitude to the central government on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for successfully implementing these vital projects.

"These infrastructures will promote socio-economic development, especially in border areas, supporting the Vibrant Border Village programme and the state government's 'Seva Aapke Dwar' initiative, which brings administration directly to the people," he added.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh’s Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini attended the inauguration in-person from Aalo in West Siang district, emphasising that these projects will significantly improve the state's connectivity and contribute to a brighter future. PTI COR MNB