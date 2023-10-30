Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Goa to address maritime conclave

Panaji: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Goa on Monday to address the 4th edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) 2023, which started in the coastal state on Sunday.

Advertisment

State Minister Mauvin Godinho welcomed Singh at INS Hansa in Vasco, from where the defence minister went to the conclave, which is underway at a resort near Panaji.

Singh is scheduled to address the GMC later in the day.

The four-day conclave held by the Indian Navy will conclude on October 31.

The theme of the conclave this year is "Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region: Converting Common Maritime Priorities into Collaborative Mitigating Frameworks", a senior Navy spokesman said.

“At the GMC-23, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, will host chiefs of navies/ heads of maritime forces/ senior representatives from 12 Indian Ocean littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand,” the official said.