Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins visit to J-K, to review security situation

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday kick-started a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the overall security situation, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

It is his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor. Top military officials will brief the defence minister on various aspects of the prevailing security situation, officials said.

The defence minister will review the overall situation as well as the combat readiness of the frontline troops at the Indian Army's XV Corps in Srinagar.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side. The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strike 26 military facilities.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.