Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Australian counterpart

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) India and Australia on Thursday explored the possibility of joint production of military hardware as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles held talks in Canberra on further expanding the bilateral strategic ties.

Singh, currently on a two-day visit to Australia, described his meeting with Marles as "productive".

We reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges, he said on social media.

Singh said both sides also reaffirmed the importance of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

"I highlighted the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally," he said.

The defence minister said both sides discussed potential for "deeper defence industry partnerships".

"I thank Australia for its steadfast support on cross-border terrorism & shared regional stability. Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific," he said.

Singh also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The defence minister said the Australian leader fondly recalled his deep association with India during the meeting.

"I am confident that India-Australia bilateral relationship will continue to grow deeper and stronger," Singh said.

The India-Australia defence engagements have expanded in the last few years, including in areas of capacity-building, training, ship visits, and bilateral exercises.

India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a strategic partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2020.