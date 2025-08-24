Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets flood victims at Jammu hospital

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here to inquire about the health of those injured in the flash floods in a remote village in Kishtwar district, officials said.

Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The minister moved straight to the Jammu hospital after landing here from Delhi to meet the 16 people undergoing treatment there, officials said.

A cloudburst struck Chisoti village on August 14, killing 65 people and injuring over 100. Thirty-two people missing since are yet to be found.

Singh was also scheduled to go to Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, but the visit was scuppered by inclement weather, officials said.

Singh will now visit Raj Bhavan before returning to Delhi, they said.

A team of doctors briefed the minister on the treatment they are getting, they added. PTI TAS VN VN