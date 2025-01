New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence.

"Shri Rajnath Singh ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Defence, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today," the Vice President's office said in a post on X. PTI SKC VN VN