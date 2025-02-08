Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Karnataka's Global Investors Meet

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Global Investors Meet 2025 to be inaugurated here on February 11, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Saturday.

According to the Large and Medium Industries Minister, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will flag off the event and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural session at 4 PM. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will launch the revamped Single Window System.

The state's new Industrial Policy 2025-30 will also be unveiled at the event.

Patil said that the state is expecting investments to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore across key sectors, with a target of realising at least 70 per cent of these commitments.

The minister outlined a bold vision for Karnataka's industrial and economic future. Scheduled from February 12-14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, the summit will spotlight Karnataka's strategic position as an innovation and investment hub, while fostering global partnerships across industries.

He said that sector-specific industrial parks will be set up in various locations to drive comprehensive industrial development across Karnataka.

In a statement, the Minister's Office said that several union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnav, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna have confirmed their attendance for the event.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the concluding ceremony.

Addressing a press conference here, Patil said, "We have invited all the central ministers. Some of them have confirmed their participation. As the parliament session is also going on..., Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy have confirmed to attend the inaugural session and Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will inaugurate the single window portal," he added.

According to the statement, the sector-specific industrial parks to be established include, Advanced Pharma Park in Srinivasapura, Kolar district, Solar Cell Manufacturing Plant in Vijayapura, Food Park in Vijayapura, Drone Park in Chitradurga, Deep-Tech Park at Jangamanakote, Mega Logistics Park at Hanumanthapur near Dabaspete and EV Clusters in Chikkaballapura and Dharwad districts.

The event will witness announcement of a 200-acre Startup Park near Hubballi Airport that will be developed to accommodate over 400 startups, and a 1,200-acre Solar Cell Manufacturing and Agro-Tech Park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura district. Around 60 high-quality startups and industry leaders will showcase innovations in areas such as autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advanced robotics.

The minister also announced the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards recognising 14 pioneering industries that have shaped the state's industrial growth.

Special categories include sunrise sector awards, celebrating advancements in aerospace and defence (public and private), auto sector and electrical vehicles, biotech and life sciences, along with awards for Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global R&D.

"Strengthening support for small businesses, the first-ever SME Awards will honour over 35 outstanding enterprises with special recognition for district-level excellence, women entrepreneurs, and sectoral achievements," he said.

According to him, over 60 companies and startups will showcase disruptive technologies in manufacturing, mobility, and clean energy, featuring breakthroughs in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, UAVs, and advanced robotics at Future of Innovation Expo.

Patil noted that 19 country partners will engage in investment and trade discussions.

"Nine dedicated country pavilions will showcase opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment. More than 10 country-specific sessions will focus on sustainable economic growth, Karnataka's role in the global supply chain, renewable energy, healthcare, and other key sectors," he added.

Officials said the event will feature a lineup of leaders from diverse fields who are shaping the future of business, finance, and innovation.

Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Martin Lundstedt, George Papandreou, Ann Dunkin, Oday Abbosh, filmmaker Kiran Rao will be among the many speakers at the summit. PTI AMP KH