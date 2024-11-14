Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Laos from Nov 20-22

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Laos next week to attend a meeting of a grouping comprising 10-nation ASEAN and some of its dialogue partners that is expected to deliberate on evolving regional security situation.

Singh is likely to present India's position on dealing with major security challenges facing the region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), sources said.

The defence minister will visit Laos from November 20 to 22, they said.

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

Laos is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of ADMM-Plus.

The meeting is likely to deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as well as ways to combat the threat of terrorism.

On the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus meeting, Singh is likely to hold bilateral meetings with the defence ministers of a number of participating countries.

India became the dialogue partner of the ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in October 2010. Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus ministers have been meeting annually to bolster regional security cooperation. PTI MPB KVK KVK