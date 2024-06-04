Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wins Lucknow LS seat

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh won the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,35,159 votes on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh polled 6,12,709 votes against Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra who got 4,77,550 seats.

This is the third consecutive victory of Singh from Lucknow. In 2019, Rajnath Singh defeated Poonam Sinha with a margin of over 3.4 Lakh votes. He also secured a comfortable victory against the congress candidate.

Lucknow is a prestigious parliamentary seat represented by late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991-2004) for five consecutive times.

Singh had earlier won the election from Ghaziabad in 2009. Before Singh, who is a former Chief Minister of UP and former National President of BJP, Lucknow was represented by the former Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon.