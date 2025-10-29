Defence Minister Singh to visit Kuala Lumpur this week

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Kuala Lumpur this week to attend a meeting of a grouping comprising ASEAN nations and some of its dialogue partners that is expected to deliberate on evolving regional security situations.

Singh will present India's views on dealing with major security challenges, including the threat of terrorism facing the region, at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) to be held on Saturday.

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

Singh will attend the 12th ADMM-Plus meeting in Kuala Lumpur on November 1, the defence ministry said, He will address the forum on 'Reflection on 15 years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward'.

Singh will also attend the second edition of ASEAN-India Defence Ministers' informal meeting that will be held on Friday.

The meeting aims to further strengthen defence and security cooperation among ASEAN member states and India, the defence ministry said.

The defence minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating ADMM-Plus nations as well as the senior leadership of Malaysia.

India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi in October, 2010.

Under the construct of ADMM-Plus, India is the co-chair of an expert working group on counter terrorism with Malaysia for the cycle 2024-2027.

